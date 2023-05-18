Latest update May 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Firewoman on $400,000 bail for causing death of girl, 2

May 18, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-eight-year-old Chandani Mohabir, a firewoman of East Canefield, East Canje-Berbice, was on Tuesday placed on $400,000 bail for causing the death of 2-year-old Jasmine Ross, some five months after the accident.

Mohabir appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Courts, for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving.

The accused was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on December 23, at Cumberland Village Public Road, East Canje, she drove motor car PGG 278 in a dangerous manner, thereby causing the death of the toddler.

The prosecution did not object to bail being granted to Mohabir and bail was granted. The case was transferred to the Reliance Magistrate’s Court and adjourned to June 2, 2023.

According to reports, on the day in question, Mohabir, who is stationed at the New Amsterdam Fire Station, was allegedly driving her motorcar while under the influence of alcohol, when she crashed into motorcyclist Marley Ross, 29, and his daughter, Jasmine who was the pillion rider.

It was reported that the firewoman was allegedly speeding when she lost control of her car and collided with the father and daughter. Marley and his daughter were rushed to the hospital but Jasmine was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The firewoman, whose blood alcohol level was tested following the accident, was charged since December 30, with Driving under the Influence (DUI) and placed on $100,000 bail. Her alcohol level showed that she was above the legal limit when she crashed into the motorcyclist.

