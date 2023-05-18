CXC probes leak of Math Paper 2

Latest update May 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 18, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) said it is aware of the concerns that the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC®) Math Paper 02 which was written on Wednesday, 17 May 2023) was leaked.
In a terse statement, CXC said “this matter is of great concern to us, we have commenced our investigations and will make a definitive statement once the investigation is completed. In the meantime, candidates can rest assured that this matter is being treated with the highest urgency.”
It is not the first time there have been breaches of the CXC examinations. Back in 2005 the entire Mathematics examination was leaked with copies of the paper sold and distributed in parts of this country and online at prices ranging at the time from $20,000 to $50,000. In 2008 there was another leak in Trinidad and Tobago of English A and Mathematics Papers 2.
