Tickets for ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am Card on sale from today

Kaieteur Sports – With anticipation reaching its proverbial zenith for the impending ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am Card penciled for May 21st at the National Gymnasium, ticket sales will commence from today at the singular location of Hot and Spicy Creole Corner on Albert & Third Street, Alberttown.

Promoter of the anticipated fight night Seon Bristol stated, “Ticket sales will commence from tomorrow [Today]. It will be at Hot & Spicy Creole Corner and this is the sole location that will be utilised to sell tickets. The prizes are: VVIP $10,000, VIP $6000, Ringside $3000, and Stands $1000.”

According to Bristol, “The most important aspect is that we are covering all the layers of boxing and what I mean by this is that from juniors to elite, young professionals to junior and senior professionals will be on show. We are covering both males and females. We have a very packed and balanced card which comprises five professional and five amateur bouts.”

He further said, “Most of our professional bouts are going to be Guyanese matching up with foreigners, we also have a female supporting bout with a female from Panama versus a female from Colombia. The atmosphere is going to be electric and all systems are in place for an electrifying and thrilling night of action. Dharry is going to arrive on local shores on the 18th. All the other fighters will be travelling on the 18th and everyone will be in Guyana on the 19th.”

The ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am Card is considered by many pundits as the biggest fight card in more than a decade and is expected to exceed the atmosphere and quality of the Patrick Forde Memorial Championships, which is the yardstick for a local boxing event.

Five exciting professional bouts and an amateur section of equal measure are established for the impending fight night that will be headlined and co-headlined by Elton Dharry and Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques respectively.

Dharry will enter the squared circle against Ramos Ronald in an eight-round Bantamweight fixture whilst Marques will battle Luis Carrillo in an eight-round Super Bantamweight encounter.

A Caribbean rivalry will also recommence as Terrence Adams is penciled to face off against Barbadian Ricardo Blackman, while Anthony Augustin will match skills with Emmanuel Anderson of Barbados. The card will also feature a six-round Super Flyweight bout between Natalya Delgado and Darianis Garcia

In the amateur segment, Jamaica’s Britney MacFarlane is scheduled to battle local star Alesha Jackman whilst Trinidad and Tobago champion Lee Ann Boodram will enter the squared circle against Abiola Jackman, the sibling of Alesha.

The sisters are the first-ever Guyanese female pugilists to attain a world ranking from the International Boxing Association (IBA), after their participation at the Women’s World Championships in New Delhi, India.

Abiola Jackman is now ranked 27th in the world in the Elite Women 81 and over Kg or heavyweight division, with Alesha seeded 58th in the Elite Women 60-63 Kg or junior welterweight division.

The May 21st fight night will mark Dharry’s return to the ring in over a year and will serve as a tune-up for his July encounter on local shores with Hugo Hernandez of Mexico for the WBC Silver Belt. Dharry, 37, fought for the WBA Super flyweight title in 2019 but suffered a controversial ninth-round stoppage loss to Australian Andrew Maloney in Melbourne.