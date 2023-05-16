Police seeking family of Ralph De Castro

Latest update May 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 16, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is seeking the help of the public in identifying the family of Ralph De Castro, who was killed in an accident on Saturday May 13, 2023 on the Mon Repos Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The accident involved motor car PAD 7001, owned and driven by a 41-year-old female resident of Enmore, ECD. Enquiries disclosed that around 19:30hours the woman was proceeding east along the northern driving lane of the northern carriageway, when she allegedly saw a man suddenly walking from north to south across the road into the path of her vehicle.
It was reported that upon seeing that, the driver applied brakes but the left side front of her vehicle collided with the pedestrian who was flung onto the road surface and receive injuries. The pedestrian was picked up from the road in an unconscious state by public spirited citizens and was escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen an examined by a Doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival. The investigation into the matter is ongoing. Anyone who can assist the Police in identifying De Castro’s family is asked to contact 911 or the nearest police station.
