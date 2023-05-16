Decomposed body of woman found in Corentyne home

Latest update May 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 16, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The decomposed body of a 60-year-old woman was on Sunday found at her Johanna North, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne home.
According to reports, the body of Cecilia Ramsook called ‘Sisto’ was discovered sometime around 08:00hrs on Mother’s Day.
Investigations into her death so far revealed that Ramsook was last seen alive on May 9, 2023 at a wake house located in Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder. The woman’s daughter Dropatie Ramsook, who lives at Mibicuri, reported that her mother lived alone and has a medical history of suffering from high blood pressure.
While an investigation has been launched into her death, her body has since been taken to the Ramo Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.
