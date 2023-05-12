Man found dead, tied up under Takutu Bridge

Kaieteur News- Police in Region Nine are investigating a suspected murder of an unidentified man whose body was found tied up under the Takutu River Bridge which links Guyana and Brazil on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, the body was found in a sitting position bracing the concrete bridge wall. The deceased was clad in a black long-sleeved shirt and black underwear. His hands and feet were tied with a multi-coloured rope, and the neck was also tied with a cloth suspected to be the victim’s pants.

The police said upon examination of the body, marks of violence were seen on the right knee and neck. The body was removed and taken to Lethem Regional Hospital, where a doctor officially pronounced it dead.

The body, the police said is at the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting identification and a post-mortem. Investigations are ongoing.