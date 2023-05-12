Man found dead, tied up under Takutu Bridge

Latest update May 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 12, 2023 News
Kaieteur News- Police in Region Nine are investigating a suspected murder of an unidentified man whose body was found tied up under the Takutu River Bridge which links Guyana and Brazil on Wednesday afternoon.
According to reports, the body was found in a sitting position bracing the concrete bridge wall. The deceased was clad in a black long-sleeved shirt and black underwear. His hands and feet were tied with a multi-coloured rope, and the neck was also tied with a cloth suspected to be the victim’s pants.
The police said upon examination of the body, marks of violence were seen on the right knee and neck. The body was removed and taken to Lethem Regional Hospital, where a doctor officially pronounced it dead.
The body, the police said is at the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting identification and a post-mortem. Investigations are ongoing.
EXXON unearthed their TREASURE TROVE in GUYANA!
May 12, 2023– Event set for May 14 The Guyana Committee of Service (GCS) has once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to supporting athletes in Guyana. The GCS has generously sponsored athletes...
May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023
Kaieteur News- The forthcoming election of the executive of the Guyana Press Association is being held under a cloud of suspicion.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Media freedom in the Americas, from Canada in the North to Argentina in the South,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]