Bakewell supports One Guyana Futsal Championship

Kaieteur News – Bakery giant, Bakewell, has once again demonstrated its support for the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation by sponsoring the One Guyana Futsal Championship, which is currently at the quarter-final stage.

General Manager of Bakewell, Rajin Ganga, presented the main principals of Kashif and Shanghai, Kashif Muhammad and Aubrey Major, with a cheque for sponsorship.

Ganga expressed his delight in supporting the number one organising entity in Guyana. He praised the quality and commitment of the organisation to pull off high-quality competitions, which has set the standard for others to follow.

The tournament has created an opportunity for many players to showcase their talent in a disciplined atmosphere.

Ganga said he’s looking forward to more exciting action as the competition heats up further, and teams put in the work to advance to the championship game.

Co-Director, Kashif Muhammad, expressed his gratitude to Ganga and Bakewell for their continued support of the development of football in Guyana. He highlighted that Bakewell is a solid stakeholder and partner of sports in Guyana.

The semi-finals will take place on Saturday at the National Park, with the final at the same venue on May 20.

The championship promises to be an exciting event, thanks to the support of Bakewell and other stakeholders, as the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation continues to make a significant contribution to the development of football in Guyana.