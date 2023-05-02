Latest update May 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Fourteen-year-old boy drowns at Orealla

May 02, 2023

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Nathaniel Nelson, a 14-year-old boy who reportedly drowned at Orealla, Corentyne River, Region Six on Sunday.

Nelson was a student of Line Path Secondary School and according to police he drowned around 07:30hrs. Initial investigations revealed that Nathaniel Nelson, who is from Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice, was with a group visiting Orealla when he, along with others, handed over their cellular phones to a relative and left in an unknown direction. They went swimming and played (Ready-Ketcha) in the Creek when Nathaniel went into the water, began struggling, and disappeared.

As a result, a search party was formed, and subsequently, the body was retrieved at about 10:15hrs. An ambulance was called but an emergency response team member onboard pronounced him dead.

