Kaieteur News – The first thing that stands out about the Suriname Horned Frog is its size. These rotund amphibians can grow to 8 inches in length and would completely cover a tea saucer.
They are found in freshwater marshes and pools throughout the Amazon Basin, from Colombia to Brazil.
The Suriname Horned Frogs achieve their enormous girth by being generally indiscriminate about what they eat. Typically ambush predators, they squeeze their bodies into the forest substrate or leaf litter, so only their heads protrude. When anything smaller than their own bodies passes by, they spring from the mud and swallow their prey whole, locking it in their jaws with their sharp teeth.
They are aggressively territorial and voracious to a fault.
Some have been found dead in the wild with the remains of an impossible-to-ingest victim still protruding from their mouths. Their ravenous appetite and huge mouths have earned them and other horned frogs the pet-trade nickname “Pac Man frogs.”
Coloring and Camouflage
Females are generally larger than males, but males are more ornately colored, ranging from dark green to lime-colored. Females are usually tanned. Scientists are unsure what purpose their name sake horns serve, but it is likely they aid in camouflage, resembling leaf stems in the wild.
