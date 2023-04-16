Latest update April 16th, 2023 12:53 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

The Suriname Horned Frog

Apr 16, 2023 Interesting Creatures in Guyana, News

Interesting Creature…

Kaieteur News – The first thing that stands out about the Suriname Horned Frog is its size. These rotund amphibians can grow to 8 inches in length and would completely cover a tea saucer.

The Suriname Horned Frog

The Suriname Horned Frog

They are found in freshwater marshes and pools throughout the Amazon Basin, from Colombia to Brazil.

The Suriname Horned Frogs achieve their enormous girth by being generally indiscriminate about what they eat. Typically ambush predators, they squeeze their bodies into the forest substrate or leaf litter, so only their heads protrude. When anything smaller than their own bodies passes by, they spring from the mud and swallow their prey whole, locking it in their jaws with their sharp teeth.
They are aggressively territorial and voracious to a fault.

Some have been found dead in the wild with the remains of an impossible-to-ingest victim still protruding from their mouths. Their ravenous appetite and huge mouths have earned them and other horned frogs the pet-trade nickname “Pac Man frogs.”

Coloring and Camouflage

Females are generally larger than males, but males are more ornately colored, ranging from dark green to lime-colored. Females are usually tanned. Scientists are unsure what purpose their name sake horns serve, but it is likely they aid in camouflage, resembling leaf stems in the wild.

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

MEN WITHOUT WOMEN DOES THINGS LIKE THIS!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Fernandes hails spirited performance from women’s team at Jr Pan Am Hockey C/Ship

Fernandes hails spirited performance from women’s team at Jr Pan Am...

Apr 15, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – It was a spirited performance by Guyana’s women’s team in their second match at the Junior Pan Am Championship, but they fell 0-8 yesterday to an unbeaten...
Read More
Track and Field athletes fear missing CAC Games thanks to the AAG

Track and Field athletes fear missing CAC Games...

Apr 15, 2023

Khan bowls Berbice U19 to a 12-run win over Demerara

Khan bowls Berbice U19 to a 12-run win over...

Apr 15, 2023

Quarterfinals on Sunday at MoE Ground

Quarterfinals on Sunday at MoE Ground

Apr 15, 2023

ExxonMobil/New Era Ent. Inter-School football off to exciting start

ExxonMobil/New Era Ent. Inter-School football off...

Apr 15, 2023

Athletes poised ahead of competitive 2-day

Athletes poised ahead of competitive 2-day

Apr 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]