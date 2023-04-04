Carnegie, CPCE receive Certificates of Accreditation from Accreditation Council

Kaieteur News – The National Accreditation Council of Guyana on Monday presented Certificates of Accreditation to the Carnegie School of Home Economic and the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE).

The handing over ceremony was done in the Ministry of Education’s boardroom by the Executive Director of the Council, Dr Marcel Hutson. In his remarks, Dr Hutson said that it is important for local institutions to be accredited so they can provide the best service possible.

Also present during the handing over ceremony was the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand. In brief remarks, Minister Manickchand stated that as Guyana develops, the workforce also needs to develop. She explained that accredited institutions have a responsibility to ensure persons are trained to produce the best possible product.