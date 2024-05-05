Third victim in Corentyne motorcycle smash-up dies

Kaieteur News – Veeram Seecharran, the third victim in the horrific motorcycle crash at Williamsburg, Corentyne, Region Six which occurred on April 19, 2024 has died.

The 17-year-old was in a coma for more than a week before his death.

Seecharran was among three victims of a head-on crash between two motorbikes. The others, 21-year-old Vekash Tulsi of Lot 90 South First Street, Letter Kenny, Corentyne, Berbice and 22-year-old Rondy Emmanuel of Lot 167 Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice had died on the day of the crash while Seecharran was left critical.

According to reports, Tulsi was reportedly the rider of a motorcycle, CM 2969 while Emmanuel was the rider of another motorcycle, CM 50. Seecharran was reportedly Emanuel’s pillion rider when the accident occurred.

Investigations revealed that Tulsi was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of Williamsburg’s Public Road while Emmanuel was proceeding east along the northern drive lane, both allegedly at a ‘fast rate of speed’”, police said.

Emanuel reportedly lost control of his bike and ended up into Tulsi’s path and they crashed head-on.

Emanuel, his pillion rider and Tulsi were all picked up in an unconscious state following the accident and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital. Tulsi was pronounced dead on arrival, while Emmanuel succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Seecharran suffered from a fractured skull.