GSPM commends T&T’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Solidarity with Palestine Movement (GSPM) on Saturday commended the government of Trinidad and Tobago on its recent decision to officially recognise The State of Palestine.

In a statement to the media, the GSPM said the move by Trinidad and Tobago is “a significant stride in adhering to international law and pertinent United Nations resolutions, ultimately fostering an environment conducive to the realisation of the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, notably their right to return.”

Additionally, the organisation reiterated its appeal to all nations yet to acknowledge the State of Palestine to follow suit, emphasising the importance of such actions in bolstering global endeavours toward attaining peace and stability in the region.

GSPM also called on the Government of the Bahamas to recognise Palestine.