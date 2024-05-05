Trio on the run after fatally chopping Plaisance man

Kaieteur News – Three persons are on the run after allegedly beating and chopping a 44-year-old man of Middle Street, Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara (ECD) who subsequently died on Thursday.

The dead man has been identified as Joseph Forde, a construction worker.

Forde was beaten and chopped badly on Thursday night at Victoria Road, Plaisance, ECD.

According to Forde’s relative, the incident occurred on Thursday night. The relative told Kaieteur News that a day before the alleged murder occurred, Forde tried stopping the suspects from beating a man.

“They (the suspects) been beating up another man the day before, which in he was there and he say ‘y’all can’t do duh’ and them thing duh, them throw the man in a trench and Joe (the deceased) picked him up,” the relative said.

The relative said too that the three suspects who were reportedly armed saw Forde and attacked him. Following the attack, Forde reportedly received several chop wounds about his body.

The injured man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by public-spirited citizens, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Khali Pareshram has confirmed this incident and told Kaieteur News that the suspects are on the run.