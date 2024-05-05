Govt. to spend $35M on kitchen, bridge at Amerindian Hostel

Kaieteur News – The government through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs is preparing to spend approximately $35 million to extend the kitchen and build a concrete bridge at the Amerindian Residence, located on Princess Street, Georgetown.

Kaieteur News understands that these works came following calls for a section of the building to be rehabilitated.

It was disclosed at a recent opening of tenders that the kitchen works is pegged at $13,914,600, and the contractors bidding for the contract are: Marrio Construction Inc. – $12,625,620; AKP Contracting; Emeralds General Contracting & Distributors; Centaur Investment Inc. – $15,081,465; Baroque Engineering & Construction Services – $10,479,388; and ADL Investment – $13,904,816.

As it relates to the construction of a concrete access bridge at the residence, this is estimated to cost $21,294,726. Contractors who bid are: Ican Engineering & Construction – $20,812,990; BM Property Investment Inc. – $63,878,012; Centaur Investment Inc. -$35,218,678; Orion Engineering Inc. – $19,745,000, IMS Construction & Logistics Services – $18,979,015; and Raps Investments – $25,560,920.

This publication had reported that the Committee of Supply of the National Assembly earlier this year approved approximately $73 million for repair and construction works to be executed at the Amerindian Residence.

As reported this year, the government had allocated some $9 billion towards Amerindian development programmes and projects.

During the consideration of the 2024 Budget Estimates for the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Dawn Hastings-Williams had asked the subject Minister, Pauline Sukhai whether there is any rehabilitative works slated for the Amerindian hostel, and the amount of money allocated towards this.

Responding to the question, Minister Sukhai said the budgeted allocation of $25 million will see major works being done at the facility. She went on to explain that these works would include electrical and plumbing maintenance, repainting of the internal building for both concrete and wooden surfaces, repairs to the roof, replacing of doors at the male and female dorms, the dining hall door, repairs to the male washroom, repairs to the female dorms front step, and repairs to the floor on the new wing among others.

There it was mentioned too that some $48 million will go towards the construction of the concrete bridge and the extension of the kitchen.