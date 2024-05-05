GRA to re-check all Exxon invoices to ensure no ballooning of costs – Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will be re-checking invoices submitted to it by ExxonMobil Guyana over the years ahead of the finalising of the second audit to ensure that there was no overstatement of costs, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo revealed on Thursday at his weekly press conference held at Freedom House.

“We are now ensuring also before we finalise the audits, this audit… the second audit, that the GRA will go back and check all the back invoices for the past several years, to see that there has been no overstatement of any of these invoices. It is a serious matter and we are taking it seriously,” Jagdeo said while praising the GRA for its efforts in flagging the inflated invoice.

Last week, Kaieteur News reported that ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) and its former broker Ramps Logistics Guyana Incorporated have been summoned to court by the Guyana Revenue (GRA) over a US$12.1 billion invoice.

It was recently reported that Exxon and Ramps are facing similar charges over a November 2023 declaration made by Ramps on behalf of Exxon to GRA. Ramps acted as the broker for Exxon’s importing oil well equipment valued US$4,467,662, but declared to Customs that the equipment was valued at US$12,192,103,923.91.

This inflated declaration is of significant concern as it could impact oil profits had it been approved. According to the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), Guyana signed with the Exxon-led consortium for the Stabroek Block. A provision in the PSA allows Exxon to deduct 75% of the revenues earned towards cost recovery or repaying the investments by the company. The remaining 25% is then shared with Guyana as profit, meaning the country receives 12.5% along with a 2% royalty.

According to copies of the summons filed by the Commissioner General of GRA, Mr. Godfrey Statia, both Exxon and Ramps were summoned to appear in court in relation with the false declaration made to the Revenue Authority.

It was stated that Exxon on the 16th day of November, 2023 at Lot 200-201 Camp Street, Georgetown, a place in the Georgetown Magisterial District, caused to be made and subscribed a false declaration to the Revenue Authority, to wit the defendant caused the value declared on invoice number INV# MVYT_1P07HP-006 dated on the 16th day of November, 2023 for a quantity of oil well equipment and supplies to be valued at USD$12,192,103,923.91. Similarly, Ramps’ summons stated that on the same date, Ramps made an untrue declaration to the Revenue Authority.

Exxon was informed that during the investigation, Ramps submitted a missive to the Revenue Authority stating that it was contracted by Exxon to provide brokerage and freight forward service and attributed the erroneous declaration to information obtained from Exxon’s KABAL system. This publication understands that on December 11, 2023, Exxon representatives visited GRA to assist with the investigation, where enquiries were made in relation to Exxon’s conduct. Further, in response, Exxon in a letter dated December 13, 2023 claimed that it learned that Ramps, “incorrectly inputted USD as the currency of the commercial invoice on the referenced Customs declaration, in place of GYD; and the error resulted in an overstatement of the value of the items listed on the commercial invoice and consequently on the Customs declaration submitted by your broker.”

In response to this, the Revenue Authority indicated that Exxon’s claims/explanation cannot be deemed as accepted in law, particularly since a statutory duty is imposed on Exxon to verify and ensure that all information declared to GRA by its broker is true and correct. “In addition, evidence was obtained to prove that the untrue declaration was caused to be made and subscribed to the Revenue Authority by your company. As such, be guided accordingly that this act constitutes a breach of Section 217 (1) (a) of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01,” GRA told the company.

Exxon was given an opportunity to show cause why proceedings should not be instituted against them in accordance with the Customs Act. The company in response to the Revenue Authority made several claims: that it was not the declarant and has not made any false declaration, that the declaration was made by Ramps, that it (Exxon) has not made and subscribed or caused to be made and subscribed any false declaration, that any error made by Ramps was a typographical error which did not injure to the detriment of or cause any loss to the Revenue Authority, that to the best of EMGL’s knowledge all information that was available to Ramps from the KABAL platform was accurate and any error was not caused by Exxon.

Moreover, the oil company also told GRA that under its contract, Ramps had an obligation to review and verify all inbound shipping documentation (such as bills of lading, commercial invoices, packing lists, certificates of origin, etc.) and was contractually obligated to review and verify all relevant shipping information before preparing and submitting the declaration.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday in response to questions posed by the media, ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) President, Alistair Routledge, assured that the company is committed to preventing any recurrence of the recent incident involving an inflated invoice. Routledge made this commitment during a press conference held at EMGL’s Duke Street office in Kingstown, Georgetown on Tuesday.

“We are always committed to working ethically, correctly, making sure all of our submissions be for tax purposes or cost recovery are accurate,” he said.