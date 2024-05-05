Only PPP equipped, experienced enough to lead Guyana in new era – VP Jagdeo

General Secretary (GS) of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo

…promises equitable distribution or oil resources, opportunities in sector in future

Kaieteur News – Guyana is at present producing in excess of 640,000 barrels of oil per day, and according to the

, his party is the only capable party to lead the nation in its new era of transformation.

Jagdeo was at the time speaking during the opening ceremony of the PPP’s 32nd Congress which began on Saturday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

“We are now witnessing a new era of transformation, and this transformation has to be led by the PPP, since it was the only political machinery in the country “equipped to do it, based on our history our experience, and our achievements, and I am proud to say that we are led by a young leader, Irfaan Ali who came out of this party,” Jagdeo told delegates at the Congress.

Further, he said that given the transformation, Guyana cannot be trusted with the political opposition and naysayers, since according to him, his party’s core ideology of inclusivity and equitable treatment was enshrined in its constitution.

Democracy, freedoms and equitable distribution of resources are not “words the PPP takes lightly,” Jagdeo said as he sought to strengthen his argument adding, “we don’t toy with… we don’t just say them and they mean nothing to us, they pervade our entire being as a political party when we speak of inclusivity, we don’t say it just like that, it gets reflected into our entire policy making and so today, many people want to drag us into a sterile political debate.”

To this end, he was adamant that the Opposition remains stuck in a different era while his party remains true to its core values. Values he insists will lead to the equitable distribution of wealth from the country’s resources including its oil.

Addressing the sector—of which he heads personally as Vice President—Jagdeo said, “we have started creating a framework to make sure” the state invests in things that matter most to poor people.

He cited education, healthcare, job creation among others as examples–all funded by the national budget and was adamant that, “we are also putting in place a framework that would hold both the investor and ourselves accountable for the stewardship of the sector, because we are a political party with credibility with experience in policy making a history of achievement we can do so easily and we are doing it.”

There are three Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels operating in the Stabroek Block, namely the Liza Destiny, Unity and Payara.

ExxonMobil Guyana has also received the green light for three other projects namely the Yellowtail, Urau and more recently the Whiptail Agreement. The ExxonMobil led consortium has already established that based on the 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent in proven resources, the company will be pursuing ten projects

The 6th oil project, valued at $US12.7 billion, is the most recent to be approved and aims to tap into an estimated resource base exceeding 850 million barrels of oil. It will encompass up to 10 drill centres and up to 72 production and injection wells. Construction of the FPSO vessel named ‘Jaguar’ for the project is already underway.

ExxonMobil has additionally confirmed its Final Investment Decision (FID) for the endeavour, which is anticipated to yield approximately 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the conclusion of 2027.

Liam Mallon, President of ExxonMobil Upstream Company, at the time remarked, “This marks our sixth multi-billion-dollar project in Guyana, augmenting the country’s production capacity to approximately 1.3 million barrels per day.” Construction is in progress for FPSOs for the Yellowtail and Uaru projects, with Yellowtail slated to commence production in 2025 and Uaru in 2026.

Currently, 6,200 Guyanese individuals are employed in support of Stabroek Block operations, constituting 70 percent of the workforce. Since 2015, the cumulative expenditure of ExxonMobil Guyana and its contractors with local suppliers has surpassed $1.5 billion by the end of 2023.

ExxonMobil affiliate, ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, serves as the operator and holds a 45 percent interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds a 30 percent interest, while CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited holds a 25 percent interest.