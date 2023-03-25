Praetorian Executive Protection Services Inc recommits to GSSF

Latest update March 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 25, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – A year ago, Praetorian Executive Protection Services came on board as an official sponsor of the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF). Recently, in 2023, they re-committed their support for the Foundation.
At the small hand-over ceremony at Praetorian Executive Protection Services Inc.’s head office situate at the corner of Carmichael and Quamina Streets, Chief Executive Officer, Dallas Thomas, indicated his delight in once again sponsoring what promises to be an exciting Match.
Thanks were expressed by GSSF’s Director, Andrew Phang, who indicated they look forward to this being an annual event on GSSF’s Shooting calendar.
Thomas remarked that he was happy to be a sponsor for the second consecutive year and committed its support to the Foundation.
The upcoming Practical Shooting Match will feature four exciting stages to challenge local handgun Practical Shooters.
Their knowledge of firearm safety will be foremost while competitor’s skills of marksmanship and handgun reliability will be put to the test in the fast-paced run and gun shooting that the sport of practical shooting is known for.
Participants will fall under three divisions, Limited, Production and Open with prizes being awarded to the top three shooters in each division.
More information on the GSSF can be found on its website: www.GuyanaSportShooting.com
