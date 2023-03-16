Taxi driver dies after crashing into culvert

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old taxi driver was killed on Tuesday evening after he crashed his car into a culvert along the La Belle Alliance Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

The dead man was identified as Amos Christopher Li, a father of four and an unborn child, of 26 La Belle Alliance.

According to police reports, Li crashed around 23:40hrs. He was reportedly proceeding north in his hire car HD 252 at a fast rate of speed, with a passenger identified as 20-year-old of Aliyah Harris of Coffee Grove, Essequibo Coast, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a culvert located on the western side of the road.

The impact caused the car to end-up in a nearby trench and both Li and his passenger had to be taken out of the partially submerged vehicle by public-spirited persons.

They were transported to the Suddie Public Hospital where Harris was admitted as a patient for a fractured left shoulder, while an unconscious Li was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Li later succumbed to his injuries.

The accident has left Li’s wife in a state of shock making her unable to speak to the press. His twin brother, Joel Christopher Li, however, said that his loss is one he is still trying to process.

Joel said that the last time he spoke to his brother was around 07:00hrs on Tuesday.

“I does sell on the car park, and my brother does work taxi so we does usually go work together. The morning now I see he wake up, collect he workers them, I seh yuh fully loaded today bai, he she ‘yeah yuh done know yuh ga hustle’”, Joel told Kaieteur News.

That would be the last time Joel would see his brother alive. Hours later, he was awoken to the news that Li was involved in an accident.

“When this thing happen, I was home sleeping cause I ain’t see he come home the night so I seh he might probably come home more late. So I collect me three children and gone and sleep. Around 11:30, I jump out me sleep cause I hear mommy shouting ‘Amos.’ So I ask mommy wa happen she said Amos just crash up the road,” Joel recounted.

Li leaves to mourn his wife with a baby on the way and his four young children.