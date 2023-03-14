Latest update March 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man shot, cop, others robbed

Mar 14, 2023 News

– as motorbike bandits attack customers at Kamboat Restaurant 

Kaieteur News – A man is hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was shot during a robbery on Saturday night at Kamboat Restaurant located on Sheriff Street.

In a press release, police said that the armed robbery was carried out by two identifiable males on XR motorcycle. They have not been arrested. The police reported that around 22:30hrs on Saturday, the men went to the restaurant where they robbed four persons including a police officer taking away their cash and valuables.

The Kamboat Restaurant on Sheriff Street

The Kamboat Restaurant on Sheriff Street

According to the police, a 21-year-old Ramp Attendant, employed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and of Crown Street, Queenstown, was robbed of $11,000 in cash and one ZTE cellular phone; an 18-year-old Bill Clerk employed at the restaurant and of ‘B’ Field Sophia, was robbed of her Samsung Galaxy A51 cellular phone valued at $75,000, one gold chain and an undisclosed amount of cash, property of Kamboat Restaurant; a Police Corporal who resides at Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was robbed of one Samsung Galaxy A30 cellular phone valued at $40,000 and a number of documents; and  a 36-year-old taxi driver of Cummings Lodge, ECD, was robbed of his Samsung Galaxy S20 cellular phone valued at $120,000 and $25,000 in cash.

It was reported to the police that on the night in question, the victims were at the restaurant purchasing food when the suspects went into the restaurant posing as customers. One of the suspects, police learnt, pulled a handgun from the waist of his pants and demanded that the victims hand over their valuables. One of the victims, the police said refused to comply, and the armed suspect discharged a round towards him, causing him to receive an injury to his left side abdomen.

Before making good their escape on their motorcycle, the suspects then took away the cash inside the cash register and then relieved the other victims of the valuables. The injured victim was taken to the hospital where he was admitted receiving treatment. An investigation into the robbery has been launched.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

The President that doesn’t hide from the press.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GHB selects 18-man Hockey squad for Pan Am Championships

GHB selects 18-man Hockey squad for Pan Am Championships

Mar 14, 2023

Kaieteur News – After months of intense training and continuous fitness and skill tests, the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) yesterday announced the 18-man under 21 men’s team, that will represent...
Read More
Horseracing off to awesome start in 2023 with Ariana’s Vision epic victory

Horseracing off to awesome start in 2023 with...

Mar 14, 2023

‘Red Letter Day’ for the GOA!

‘Red Letter Day’ for the GOA!

Mar 14, 2023

10 wickets in two sessions as Demerara commands an easy win over Select XI

10 wickets in two sessions as Demerara commands...

Mar 14, 2023

GCB Under-15 Inter-County set to bowl off today

GCB Under-15 Inter-County set to bowl off today

Mar 14, 2023

Three exciting wins and a draw in the GFF-Tiger Rentals U13 weekend fixtures

Three exciting wins and a draw in the GFF-Tiger...

Mar 14, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]