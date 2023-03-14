Man shot, cop, others robbed

– as motorbike bandits attack customers at Kamboat Restaurant

Kaieteur News – A man is hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was shot during a robbery on Saturday night at Kamboat Restaurant located on Sheriff Street.

In a press release, police said that the armed robbery was carried out by two identifiable males on XR motorcycle. They have not been arrested. The police reported that around 22:30hrs on Saturday, the men went to the restaurant where they robbed four persons including a police officer taking away their cash and valuables.

According to the police, a 21-year-old Ramp Attendant, employed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and of Crown Street, Queenstown, was robbed of $11,000 in cash and one ZTE cellular phone; an 18-year-old Bill Clerk employed at the restaurant and of ‘B’ Field Sophia, was robbed of her Samsung Galaxy A51 cellular phone valued at $75,000, one gold chain and an undisclosed amount of cash, property of Kamboat Restaurant; a Police Corporal who resides at Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was robbed of one Samsung Galaxy A30 cellular phone valued at $40,000 and a number of documents; and a 36-year-old taxi driver of Cummings Lodge, ECD, was robbed of his Samsung Galaxy S20 cellular phone valued at $120,000 and $25,000 in cash.

It was reported to the police that on the night in question, the victims were at the restaurant purchasing food when the suspects went into the restaurant posing as customers. One of the suspects, police learnt, pulled a handgun from the waist of his pants and demanded that the victims hand over their valuables. One of the victims, the police said refused to comply, and the armed suspect discharged a round towards him, causing him to receive an injury to his left side abdomen.

Before making good their escape on their motorcycle, the suspects then took away the cash inside the cash register and then relieved the other victims of the valuables. The injured victim was taken to the hospital where he was admitted receiving treatment. An investigation into the robbery has been launched.