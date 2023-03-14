Cop on life support after shot to head by cousin

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old Sergeant of Police, Jermain Semple, is on life support at the Linden Hospital Complex after he was allegedly shot by his cousin Fawazz McRae, a 27-year-old building contractor of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden Sunday night in Linden.

The incident occurred at about 21:30hrs at the Crown and Anchor Grill and Bar in Linden. According to investigations Semple, who is stationed at the Tactical Services Unit along with his brother Dervon Semple and cousin, Fawazz McRae, were at the Crown and Anchor Grill and Bar when a fight broke out between the brothers. Kaieteur News understands that the trio, along with other friends, were imbibing at the Bamia Creek before going to Crown and Achor.

During the altercation, Fawazz tried to separate the brothers at which time Jermaine Semple turned on him, resulting in (Fawaaz) discharging two rounds from his .32 pistol, one of which struck Jermain Semple in his head.

Semple was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he remains in critical condition. Efforts were made to transfer him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation however he was not stable for the transfer. “My brother is 90 percent gone, one percent chance of life,” one of his siblings related to this newspaper. Semple is breathing on a ventilator.

On Monday, Commander for Regional Division #10 Mr. Hugh Winter, Deputy Commander Austin and the GPF’s Welfare Officer Superintendent Allison Moore visited the victim at the hospital. Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested, and the firearm was retrieved, which contained four live rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one in the chamber. He too suffered injuries to his left elbow and right ear during the fight. He was treated at LHC and is now in police custody assisting with the investigation. The scene was canvassed, and two .32 empty spent shells were found. Investigations are ongoing.