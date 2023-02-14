Petra launches 9th edition of Milo U18 Secondary Schools Football Tournament

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s prominent grassroots football organising team, Petra, officially launched the ninth edition of the Milo Under-18 Secondary Schools Football Tournament in a massive way, yesterday, in the boardroom of Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc.

The global food and beverage conglomerate, Nestlé (Milo), a partner of Massy Distribution, the largest multi principal distribution company in the Caribbean, has been with Petra from the tournament’s inception.

Fittingly so, this year will mark the largest pool of teams that has ever lined-up to participate for the title with the number pegged at 48.

This edition will see teams from East Coast, East Berbice, Bartica, West Coast Berbice, East Bank Demerara, West Coast Demerara, Essequibo, Linden, Barima-Waini and Georgetown.

The launch was attended by Petra Director, Troy Mendonca, Nestlé’s Senior Business Unit Manager, Teisha Miller, Ministry of Education’s (MoE) Advisor to the Minister, Africo Selman, and Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Social Media and Marketing Officer, Keeran Williams.

In Mendonca’s brief remarks, he disclosed his organisation’s challenges in wanting to host the tournament on a nation-wide scale over the years, citing cost as the major hurdle, but with a larger input from Massy/ Nestlé, they now have the opportunity to widen that reach, which they did.

The 48 teams will be broken down to 32, at which point they will be divided evenly into eight Groups, before the top two teams from each Group advances to the knockout stage.

Miller justified her company’s input with their promise to be a global force for good and the honouring of their social responsibility. “We recognize the need for sports in our schools and we are committed to supporting events that afford each student the opportunity to engage and participate in extra-curricular sporting activities.”

“We are optimistic that events of this nature combined with holistic academic and extra curriculum will certainly help in transforming and the growth of our future generation,” she stated.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, February 25, at the Ministry of Education Ground and is expected to bring its curtains down on April 16. The entire tournament will be contested at that venue.

The teams that will begin this edition are Annandale, Ann’s Grove, Golden Grove, President’s College, Berbice Educational Institute, Canje, Berbice High, New Amsterdam, Manchester, Bartica, Bush Lot, Bygeval, Uitvlugt, Vergenoegen, Vreed en Hoop, Westminster, Stewartville, Patentia, West Demerara, Santa Rosa, 8th of May, Cotton Field, Christianburg/Wismar, McKenzie High, Bishop’s High, Carmel, Charlestown, North Ruimveldt, Cummings Lodge, East Ruimveldt, Chase’s Academy, Morgan’s Learning Centre, Marian Academy, New Central High, St. Joseph High, Dolphin, Tucville, Queen’s College, St. Stanislaus College, Lodge, West Ruimveldt, Freeburg, St. Winifred’s, St. John’s and Queenstown.