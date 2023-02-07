Latest update February 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Larger turnout graces second AAG Development Meet

Feb 07, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – As expected, a larger contingent turned out to participate in the Athletics Association of Guyana’s (AAG) second Development Meet for the 2023 season on Sunday at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, West Coast Demerara.

Ezekiel Newton

Ezekiel Newton

This will be the Association’s last meet prior to the hosting of the National Sports Commission’s (NSC) Athletic Junior League from February 18-19 at the same venue. The Junior League is the official trials to gain selection into Guyana’s 2023 CARIFTA Team.

After that, the AAG sets their sights on the hosting of the third Developmental Meet, which is billed for March 5 in Edinburgh.

On Sunday last, some of the usual suspects that were in the top bracket during the first Development Meet, once again turned in solid performances.

The Women…

Among the 100m winners in the Women’s category were Ayanna Thomas (U13 – 13.66s), Tianna Springer (14-16y; 12.15s), Karese Lloyd (17-19y; 12.31s) and Keliza Smith (20+y; 11.69s).

In the 200m races, Somayia Orna (U13 – 28.72s), Adessa Albert (14-16; 26.50s), Nalicia Glen (17-19; 25.18s) and Cassey Small (20+; 25.20s) were the victors.

Thomas returned to win the 400m Dash in a time of 1:11.29s while Springer clocked 56.35s in her Division to reign supreme, Narissa McPherson ran 57.50s to win the 17-19yrs 400m and Smith cruised to victory with 1:02.26s on the clock.

The 800m winners were Esther McKinnon (14-16; 2:38.15s) and Loydacia Waldron (17-19; 2:50.22s) while the 1500m winners were Marissa Thomas (14-16; 5:32.68s) and Attoya Harvey (17-19; 5:03.63s).

Javon Roberts

Javon Roberts

For the field events, there were a number of commendable performances but the fact every event contested had at least five participants, was a more encouraging sign.

The Men…

Daniel Harvey triumphed in the Boys 17+ 5000m run with a time of 17:34.20s, more than a minute ahead of his closest competitor while Melvern Leitch was victorious in the Boys 14-16 3000m run when he stopped the clock at 10:31.67s.

Javon Roberts won the Boys 14-16 1500m with a time of 4:27.08s while Boys 17-19 1500m was won by Odida Parkinson (4:25.45s) and the Boys 20+ 1500m was claimed by Ronell Newton (4:24.25s).

In the 800m races, Daniel Alexander (U13; 2:40.94s), Roberts (2:00.61s), Kosi Thomas (17-19; 2:04.81s) and Daniel Melville (1:58.09s) reigned supreme.

For the 400m events, Louis Allan (U13), Ajani Cutting (14-16; 52.03s), Enock Munroe (17-19; 51.81s) and Simeon Adams (20+; 48.95s) were the winners.

The 200m winners were Noelex Holder (20+; 21.68s), Ezekiel Newton (17-19; 21.59s), Malachi Austin (14-16; 23.88s) and Mortimer Nascimento (U13; 27.53s).

The fastest man participating on Sunday was once again Newton, who clocked 10.60s to win the 17-19y 100m while Holder ran 10.75s to win in the 20+ Division. The other winners were Ewell McDonald (14-16; 11.41s) and Nascimento (13.32s).

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

VP Jagdeo words exposing him

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Chanderpaul scores maiden Test double century, Brathwaite gets 182 to put Windies in command over Zimbabwe

Chanderpaul scores maiden Test double century, Brathwaite gets 182 to...

Feb 07, 2023

SportsMax – A maiden Test double hundred from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and a 12th Test century from captain Kraigg Brathwaite have put the West Indies in an excellent position after day three of...
Read More
Larger turnout graces second AAG Development Meet

Larger turnout graces second AAG Development Meet

Feb 07, 2023

Harpy Eagles on top after first round

Harpy Eagles on top after first round

Feb 07, 2023

Permaul’s Superb 500: spinner celebrates magical milestone for Guyana

Permaul’s Superb 500: spinner celebrates...

Feb 07, 2023

Diamond Secondary and Lincoln American University reign supreme at the G.O.A.S.P Tapeball competition

Diamond Secondary and Lincoln American University...

Feb 07, 2023

Tiger Rentals under-13 football continued with EBFA and West Dem action

Tiger Rentals under-13 football continued with...

Feb 07, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Forward to the past!

    Kaieteur News – Back in the day – at least up to the late 1970s – old people suffered terribly at the hands of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]