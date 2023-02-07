Larger turnout graces second AAG Development Meet

Kaieteur News – As expected, a larger contingent turned out to participate in the Athletics Association of Guyana’s (AAG) second Development Meet for the 2023 season on Sunday at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, West Coast Demerara.

This will be the Association’s last meet prior to the hosting of the National Sports Commission’s (NSC) Athletic Junior League from February 18-19 at the same venue. The Junior League is the official trials to gain selection into Guyana’s 2023 CARIFTA Team.

After that, the AAG sets their sights on the hosting of the third Developmental Meet, which is billed for March 5 in Edinburgh.

On Sunday last, some of the usual suspects that were in the top bracket during the first Development Meet, once again turned in solid performances.

The Women…

Among the 100m winners in the Women’s category were Ayanna Thomas (U13 – 13.66s), Tianna Springer (14-16y; 12.15s), Karese Lloyd (17-19y; 12.31s) and Keliza Smith (20+y; 11.69s).

In the 200m races, Somayia Orna (U13 – 28.72s), Adessa Albert (14-16; 26.50s), Nalicia Glen (17-19; 25.18s) and Cassey Small (20+; 25.20s) were the victors.

Thomas returned to win the 400m Dash in a time of 1:11.29s while Springer clocked 56.35s in her Division to reign supreme, Narissa McPherson ran 57.50s to win the 17-19yrs 400m and Smith cruised to victory with 1:02.26s on the clock.

The 800m winners were Esther McKinnon (14-16; 2:38.15s) and Loydacia Waldron (17-19; 2:50.22s) while the 1500m winners were Marissa Thomas (14-16; 5:32.68s) and Attoya Harvey (17-19; 5:03.63s).

For the field events, there were a number of commendable performances but the fact every event contested had at least five participants, was a more encouraging sign.

The Men…

Daniel Harvey triumphed in the Boys 17+ 5000m run with a time of 17:34.20s, more than a minute ahead of his closest competitor while Melvern Leitch was victorious in the Boys 14-16 3000m run when he stopped the clock at 10:31.67s.

Javon Roberts won the Boys 14-16 1500m with a time of 4:27.08s while Boys 17-19 1500m was won by Odida Parkinson (4:25.45s) and the Boys 20+ 1500m was claimed by Ronell Newton (4:24.25s).

In the 800m races, Daniel Alexander (U13; 2:40.94s), Roberts (2:00.61s), Kosi Thomas (17-19; 2:04.81s) and Daniel Melville (1:58.09s) reigned supreme.

For the 400m events, Louis Allan (U13), Ajani Cutting (14-16; 52.03s), Enock Munroe (17-19; 51.81s) and Simeon Adams (20+; 48.95s) were the winners.

The 200m winners were Noelex Holder (20+; 21.68s), Ezekiel Newton (17-19; 21.59s), Malachi Austin (14-16; 23.88s) and Mortimer Nascimento (U13; 27.53s).

The fastest man participating on Sunday was once again Newton, who clocked 10.60s to win the 17-19y 100m while Holder ran 10.75s to win in the 20+ Division. The other winners were Ewell McDonald (14-16; 11.41s) and Nascimento (13.32s).