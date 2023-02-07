KN’s Publisher offers Exxon, EPA free air time, space to educate citizens on oil projects

Kaieteur News – Publisher of Kaieteur News and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kaieteur Radio, Mr. Glenn Lall has offered free slots on both platforms to ExxonMobil Guyana and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to enlighten citizens on petroleum-related issues.

The businessman’s offer was announced during a Public Scoping meeting hosted by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) – Exxon’s subsidiary- on the sixth project to be developed in the Stabroek Block on Monday.

The meeting was hosted at the Mahaicony Technical Institute, Mahaicony, Region Five and only saw the participation of a handful of citizens along with a roomful of students that were required to attend.

Identifying the poor attendance, one resident of the area who gave his name as Abraham David said that last year he attended one of Exxon’s consultations that was held at Bush Lot, Region 5 where only a few persons turned out.

According to David, “While the presentations were very good, what is lacking is the public’s awareness of our people in oil and gas. For instance, had it not been for these students, this meeting (today) would have been virtually empty. I made that point at the meeting in Bush Lot and I am making that point again.”

He continued, “Somewhere between ExxonMobil and the Government of Guyana and the EPA, you have to understand that unless the public is aware of all the intricacies of oil and gas- because oil and gas can make Guyana or it can break Guyana. I want you to understand this; my point is that the three agencies I called should be having more public participation in the schools and in the communities in oil and gas.”

The citizen was keen to point out the importance of stakeholder engagement, explaining that unless this is taken more seriously Guyanese will remain ignorant. On the other hand, he said that if the public is mo0re aware of the operations it would be more interested in participating in various activities.

Projects Manager for ExxonMobil Guyana, Anthony Jackson agreed that stakeholder engagements were critical, adding that it is in fact priority for the oil company.

Jackson said, “I think it is critical, important for us to be out in the communities. I care deeply for the Guyanese people…I love this country. I’ve never been welcomed in a country like I have been welcomed here and I’ve never been challenged the way I have been challenged here but I have a strong affinity to the cause that you just put forward. I think there is a place and an obligation for us to properly engage with the people of Guyana to educate them.”

He pointed out that Exxon has dedicated a sizable portion of its resources this year to socioeconomic engagement and visits to specific locations.

It was here that Mr. Lall offered the oil company and the regulator body free radio time and publication space to help sensitize the public.

“As the Publisher of Kaieteur News and also the Kaieteur Radio, I am here proposing to ExxonMobil and the EPA to have the newspaper and the radio station open to let us inform and educate the entire nation as to what’s happening in the oil sector.”

To his proposal Jackson said that Lall has been playing his part by actively educating the citizens on the sector. He said he was willing to discuss “offline” what format the Publisher had in mind. At the same time he explained, “In general I would say ExxonMobil Guyana is open to hearing suggestions on how we can better engage, how we can leverage existing formats…and how we can leverage the voices that are already out there educating people on different topics.”