Harpy Eagles on top after first round

2023 West Indies Championship…

– Round two bowls off tomorrow

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Harpy Eagles enter the second round the 2023 West Indies Championship on a high note after being the only team to register a win in the first round of the 4-day tournament, which commenced on January 31.

Eagles managed to secure a massive 183-run win against the defending champion, Barbados Pride, in their match at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Guyana claimed twelve (12) points for the win, an additional three (3) Batting Points for landing between the 300 – 349 runs-mark, three (3) Bowling Points for securing all ten wickets in the first innings and two (2) Pace Bowling Points for the ten wickets the seam attack took, which means they have tallied 20 points.

Apart from Barbados’ loss, the matches between Leeward Islands Hurricanes and Jamaica Scorpions at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force versus Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Grenada National Stadium, both ended in draws.

The teams that produced the draws acquired three (3) points for the result to add to their Batting, Bowling and Pace Bowling Points for the overall total.

Batting and Bowling Points are awarded for performances in the first 110 overs of each team’s first innings only and retained whatever the result of the match, while Pace Bowling Points are awarded for each wicket taken by a pace bowler during the match in both the first and second innings.

Harpy Eagles will now set their sights on their opponent in Round two, Windward Islands, as they prepare to battle from tomorrow Wednesday, February 8, in Grenada from 10:00 hrs ECT.

In the other matches that being simultaneously contested, Jamaica face Barbados at the Coolidge Cricket Ground while Trinidad and Tobago lock horns with Leeward Islands.

Individual Performances…

Windward Islands’ Kimani Melius leads the Batting list after two innings with 196 runs to his name. The right-hander crafted a marvelous score of 192 in his second innings after being dismissed for four in the first.

Guyana’s Matthew Nandu has been slotted in second with a tally of 142 runs from his two innings. The 19-year old left-lander was the first centurion of the season when he achieved his maiden first class ton on debut in the first innings, but only got to 16 in the second innings.

Red Force’s Tion Webster sits in third with 137 runs, another first class debutant, Abhijai Mansingh (118) of Jamaica is fourth, Rahkeem Cornwall (Leeward) is fifth with 114 runs while Sunil Ambris (Windward) is sixth with 110 runs. No other batsman has accumulated more than 100 runs so far.

In the bowling department, Cornwall controls the board with ten wickets after he commenced the season with a back-to-back five wicket hauls in Leeward Islands’ match with Jamaica. The ten—wicket haul has him above Ryan John (8) from the Windward Islands, T&T’s Bryan Charles (6) and Guyana’s Veerasammy Permaul (6).

Terrence Hinds (T&T), Akeem Jordan (Bar), Nial Smith (Guy), Jamie Merchant (Jam) and Mansingh are all tied on five wickets a piece.