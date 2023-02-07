Georgetown kicks off Children’s Mash

Latest update February 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Department of Education – Georgetown on Monday launched their Children’s Mashramani Competition 2023.

This is the first time the competition has been held after it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.  Masharamani 2023 is celebrated under the theme “Mixing and Mashing as One Guyana.”

Scenes from the Regional Children Mashramani Competition 2023

In brief remarks, Principal Chief Education Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Bridgewater expressed satisfaction at being able to host the event. He encouraged the students to have fun and do their best as they display their talents.

The atmosphere at the National Cultural Centre was electrifying as students from schools across the education district showed support for their peers who are apart of the competition.  Pupils from primary schools across the city dazzled the audience in their brightly coloured costumes and well-choreographed routines as they competed in seven (7) categories.

Meanwhile, most of the other regions have already wrapped up their district’s competition. The winners of the regional competition will then head to Georgetown to compete at the national level.

On Thursday February 16, the Children Mashramani Competition Dance & Masquerade finals will be held at the National Cultural Centre, located on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown. On Friday February 17, the Children’s Dramatic Poetry & Calypso finals will be held at the Mash Festival Stage, located on Main Street Avenue, Georgetown.  On Saturday, February 18, the curtains will come down on the Children’s Mashramani Competition 2023, with the Children’s Costume Parade. The students will showcase their colorful costumes parading the streets of Georgetown. The parade will start at Parade Ground and end at National Park.

VP Jagdeo words exposing him

