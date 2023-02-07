Georgetown kicks off Children’s Mash

Latest update February 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 07, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Department of Education – Georgetown on Monday launched their Children’s Mashramani Competition 2023.
This is the first time the competition has been held after it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Masharamani 2023 is celebrated under the theme “Mixing and Mashing as One Guyana.”
In brief remarks, Principal Chief Education Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Bridgewater expressed satisfaction at being able to host the event. He encouraged the students to have fun and do their best as they display their talents.
The atmosphere at the National Cultural Centre was electrifying as students from schools across the education district showed support for their peers who are apart of the competition. Pupils from primary schools across the city dazzled the audience in their brightly coloured costumes and well-choreographed routines as they competed in seven (7) categories.
Meanwhile, most of the other regions have already wrapped up their district’s competition. The winners of the regional competition will then head to Georgetown to compete at the national level.
On Thursday February 16, the Children Mashramani Competition Dance & Masquerade finals will be held at the National Cultural Centre, located on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown. On Friday February 17, the Children’s Dramatic Poetry & Calypso finals will be held at the Mash Festival Stage, located on Main Street Avenue, Georgetown. On Saturday, February 18, the curtains will come down on the Children’s Mashramani Competition 2023, with the Children’s Costume Parade. The students will showcase their colorful costumes parading the streets of Georgetown. The parade will start at Parade Ground and end at National Park.
VP Jagdeo words exposing him
Feb 07, 2023SportsMax – A maiden Test double hundred from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and a 12th Test century from captain Kraigg Brathwaite have put the West Indies in an excellent position after day three of...
Feb 07, 2023
Feb 07, 2023
Feb 07, 2023
Feb 07, 2023
Feb 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – Back in the day – at least up to the late 1970s – old people suffered terribly at the hands of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]