Senior police Superintendent, Edmond Cooper dies

Latest update January 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 29, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Senior Superintendent of Police, Edmond Cooper died on Saturday after being ill for just over a year, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said.
In a statement, the Force said that Cooper fell ill in 2021 and had even fallen into a coma for some time. He was said to be recovering.
Kaieteur News understands that the senior officer had suffered a stroke.
Cooper served the Force for many years and held many senior leadership positions including Divisional Commander.
He also excelled academically and was in 2020 admitted to the bar as an Attorney-at-law. Unfortunately, his journey of excellence came to an end in 2021 after he fell ill.
Acting Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, and Region Three Police Commander, Mahendra Siwnarine visited Cooper’s wife and relatives Saturday afternoon to express their condolences.
Hickens said the Force mourns the Senior Superintendent’s death and promised his loved ones that he will be given his full honours.
The acting Top Cop also pledged GPF’s full support during their time of grief.
Oil money vanishing in thin air
Jan 29, 2023– Over 15 International Players to attend Kaieteur News – The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) commences the local squash season with the BCQS Squash Masters Competition from Wednesday,...
Jan 29, 2023
Jan 29, 2023
Jan 29, 2023
Jan 29, 2023
Jan 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – American billionaire, Bill Gates of Microsoft fame recently gave his take on China’s presence in... more
Kaieteur News – Foreigners are cheering Guyana’s high acceleration programme to explore, produce, and capitalise... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]