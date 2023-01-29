Latest update January 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Senior police Superintendent, Edmond Cooper dies

Jan 29, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Senior Superintendent of Police, Edmond Cooper died on Saturday after being ill for just over a year, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Edmond Coope

In a statement, the Force said that Cooper fell ill in 2021 and had even fallen into a coma for some time. He was said to be recovering.

Kaieteur News understands that the senior officer had suffered a stroke.

Cooper served the Force for many years and held many senior leadership positions including Divisional Commander.

He also excelled academically and was in 2020 admitted to the bar as an Attorney-at-law.  Unfortunately, his journey of excellence came to an end in 2021 after he fell ill.

Acting Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, and Region Three Police Commander, Mahendra Siwnarine visited Cooper’s wife and relatives Saturday afternoon to express their condolences.

Acting Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken meeting with Cooper’s relatives on Saturday.

Hickens said the Force mourns the Senior Superintendent’s death and promised his loved ones that he will be given his full honours.

The acting Top Cop also pledged GPF’s full support during their time of grief.

