Cummings Lodge man shot by men on motorcycle

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the alleged shooting incident which left a 24-year-old resident of Cummings Lodge nursing a gunshot wound to his chest after he was attacked by two men on a motorcycle.

The injured man, Steven Surujbally of Third Street, Cummings Lodge was shot around 20:30hrs on Wednesday. He reported that on Wednesday night he was walking going home in his street when two men rode up to him on a motorcycle. He recalled that as they reached him, they stopped, dismounted the motorcycle, and walked up to him. Surujballi said he suspected the men wanted to harm him and as a result, he had a scuffle with them and during the scuffle, the pillion rider pulled out a handgun from his left side pants waist and discharged a round at him, which hit him on his chest and exited his right side back.

He stated that the suspects then jumped onto the motorcycle, rode away in a southerly direction and escaped. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) personnel, where he is presently being treated. His condition is listed as stable. Police said that several persons were questioned, but no arrest has been made.

