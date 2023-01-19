Man wanted for selling motorcycle, then reporting it stolen

Kaieteur News – Georgetown police are looking for an Albouystown man who sold his motorcycle during the Christmas holidays last year and then reported it stolen for the new year.

The man being accused of making a false report was identified as Randy Smart. Smart is no stranger to the law and was among two persons remanded to prison in April 2020 for allegedly robbing a man of his cellphone.

It is unclear if Smart was ever convicted for that crime but a man who was unaware of his rap sheet agreed to purchase a motorcycle from him on December 23, last. The man told Kaieteur News that he paid $220,000 for the bike and had even signed a legal sales agreement with Smart in the presence of a Justice of Peace (JP).

A few weeks later, on January 4, 2023, while scrolling through Facebook, the man learnt from a post made by an online media house that the motorbike he had purchased was a stolen one. Believing that the bike was indeed stolen, he rode it down to a police station that same day and lodged it there. He assured ranks that he was not the thief and his story made the headlines. Kaieteur News had reported, “Man scrolls through Facebook to discover he bought stolen bike” but it was later found out that the bike was never stolen.

In fact, there is no record of an official report made to police that the bike was a stolen one. However, investigators found out that Smart’s girlfriend had contacted the online media house and told them that the bike was stolen from their home in Albouystown. A few days later, she reportedly contacted the buyer (victim) and told him that her boyfriend, Smart, was arrested at the Diamond Police

Station, East Bank Demerara, for the stolen bike. “She tell me that Smart didn’t know the bike was stolen when he sell me it and now he get lock-up at the Diamond Police Station and how I must ride the bike up there and lodge it there,” the victim said.

Realising that they might be trying to set him up, the victim hung up and called the Diamond Police Station only to find out from the ranks there if they had a Randy Smart in custody. “The police seh them ain’t got nobody in custody by that a name so I called her back and asked her wa name he really gave the police at Diamond and she she, Kevin Smith” continued the victim.

The man then reportedly informed her that he will take the bike to the Brickdam Police Station and they can come there and uplift. He recalled that the woman kept insisting that he take the bike to Diamond and reportedly said that he will be refunded the money he paid for it as soon as he arrive at the station. The victim refused and maintained that he will lodge the motorcycle at Brickdam. It appears the Smart and his girlfriend later found out that the victim had already taken the bike to the Brickdam Police Station and have stopped calling him since then. He believes that Smart probably wanted to rob him twice, first by selling him the bike for cash and then concocting a story that it was stolen so they can lure him to the East Bank and perhaps violently robbing him of the motorcycle. The bike in question is presently lodged at the Brickdam Police Station and police ranks are hunting Smart. Anyone, who knows where he is, is asked to contact the nearest police station.

