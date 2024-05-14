Motorcyclist dies in Berbice accident  

Latest update May 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old man died on Sunday night after he was involved in a motorcycle accident along the Betsy Ground Public Road, East Canje Berbice (ECB).
Dead is Shawn Atmaram from Gangaram Village, ECB.
Reports are that the accident occurred at around 21:45h involving motorcycle registered CK 1572 owned and driven by Atmaram.
Police said that Atmaram was reportedly speeding along the eastern drive lane of the Betsy Ground Public Road when he lost control of the motorcycle and fell onto the road.
He sustained severe injuries to his head and body as a result of the fall resulting in him being unconscious. Public spirited citizens transported the man to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for medical attention. However, Atmaram was pronounced dead on arrival.
His body has been transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.
Investigations are ongoing.
