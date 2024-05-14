Latest update May 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Police arrest man wanted for alleged robberies and rape

May 14, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Keshawn Nero, the 25-year-old man who was wanted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), for a series of alleged robberies and rape was on Saturday arrested.

Police issued a wanted bulletin for Nero, also known as ‘Killa’ of Lot 71, Friendship, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Friday. The robberies and rape were allegedly committed throughout Regional Division 4C.

