Police open probe into rape allegations against Dharamlall – Crime Chief

Kaieteur News – Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum on Monday disclosed that the sexual assault allegations levelled against former Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall are under active investigation.

Last Friday, 28-year-old Sarah Hakh held a press conference detailing her alleged sexual assault by Dharamlall. She had disclosed that she filed a police report and is hoping that justice prevails. In a brief statement to the press, Blanhum underscored, that the allegations are “serious.” The crime chief confirmed too that a report was made at the Cove and John Police Station. Blanhum also noted that all parties will be contacted.

Notably, at the time of writing, Hakh informed this publication that she has not been contacted by the GPF. The press release from the crime chief came moments after the Guyana Press Association (GPA) issued a statement calling out the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for a lack of response to media queries related to sexual assault and cyberbullying made against Dharamlall. GPA highlighted that since Friday, a journalist made a query via the Joint Services/Press WhatsApp Group. Since then several other queries were made by numerous journalists – but all went unanswered.

It should be noted that the questions were asked in a medium that includes the hierarchy of the GPF including Commissioner of Police (Acting) Clifton Hicken and several government ministers including Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn and Public Affairs Minister, Kwame McCoy. “The lack of response to these queries raises serious questions about the police willingness and ability to not only investigates itself but also politicians of any sitting party in government. The lack of engagement on this and many other issues has led the GPA to conclude that public trust, being a critical component of law enforcement, has dealt with a severe blow. It does appear that the Guyana Police Force is being heavily influenced politically rather than professionally,” GPA said.

Less than an hour after that statement was issued – the GPF issued an update in relation to the allegations levelled against the former minister. According to reports, Hakh reportedly met the former official back in 2020. She shared that during her first time meeting the accused, it was over dinner where they had a professional interaction, but added that some of his actions that evening “was just strange.”

In an initial statement to the media last year, the woman had shared that the official called her about a job offer. On the day of the supposed meeting with the official and his team, the woman shared that she drove to State House, Anna Regina, Region Two where the official said a meeting will be held.

“… I couldn’t believe this is happening and I stare at the ceiling and look at a clock to the left of me. My dignity and sanity went out the window and I was crushed”, the woman said. She also shared details from the second alleged incident which occurred at the official’s home sometime in 2021. During the press conference, the woman expressed her dissatisfaction with the fact that the former government official is still in the limelight of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

Meanwhile, Dharamlall in a press statement on Friday evening accused Hakh of embarking on a campaign to “tarnish my reputation.” He first acknowledged the press conference stating that he is aware of certain malicious allegations being levelled against him. “From the outset, I wish to categorically and most vehemently deny each and every one of the allegations made by the said (name mentioned) therein. For some while hitherto, I was privy to rumours that (name mentioned) was making unsavory comments in relation to me, but I made a deliberate effort to ignore them. I have known (name mentioned) personally for several years and have always maintained a most civil and cordial relationship with her, including socialising on many occasions,” Dharamlall said. He continued, “Her demeanour towards me changed fundamentally after I rebuffed her advances and spurned her attempts to engage in an intimate relationship.”

The former minister stated that, thereafter, through several fake profiles, the alleged victim embarked on the campaign to tarnish his reputation.

“It really begs the question as to what has reignited this quest by (name mentioned) to sully my good name, particularly at this time. Her latest attempt bears testimony to this. I have already engaged and instructed Attorneys-at-Law who are reviewing the statements made by (name mentioned), with a view of instituting legal proceedings against her and other persons associated with propagating these falsehoods, as may be necessary,” Dharamlall said.

Last year, Dharamlall resigned amidst an investigation into the rape of a minor. Recently, he was re-elected to the 35-member Central Executive of the PPP. Dharamlall secured the sixth highest number of votes among those nominated for the 40-member Central Executive Body and five non-voting members.