GPF signs MoU with NYPD to improve crime fighting capacity

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the New York Police Department (NYPD) to improve their partnership and enhance collaboration. The MoU was signed in the Commissioner’s Conference Room, at the Headquarters of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The MoU was signed by Minister of Home Affairs of Guyana, Robeson Benn, Ambassador of the United States to Guyana, Her Excellency Nicole D. Theriot, First Deputy Commissioner of the New York City Department (NYPD), Ms. Tania Kinsella, and Guyana Police Force’s Deputy Commissioner of ‘Administration’ Mr. Calvin Brutus, a statement by the Force said.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn reiterated the Government’s commitment to enhancing police capabilities through investments in modern facilities, improved training programmes, and advanced technology.

He emphasized the vital importance of diversity and empathy in fostering a more responsive and effective police force.

The minister said that this collaboration exemplifies the commitment of both the NYPD and the GPF to work together in combating crime and ensuring the well-being of the communities they serve.

Meanwhile, the First Deputy Commissioner of the NYPD announced the ambitious goal of removing over 16,000 guns from the streets of New York City while emphasizing the “critical role of partnership in fostering a safer and more secure Guyana.”

Ambassador Theriot, representing the U.S. Embassy and the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), expressed her support for the NYPD-GPF training partnership and pledged funding to ensure its success.

“The NYPD team will return to Guyana in the coming months to initiate the training program. Additionally, a group of GPF officers will embark on a practical study tour at the NYPD’s Training Facility in New York later this year,” the statement said.

Additionally, members of the visiting U.S. Embassy delegation, National Security Advisor Captain Gerry Gouveia, Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Mr. Ravindradat Budhram, Deputy Commissioner ‘Law Enforcement’ Mr. Wendell Blanhum, Head, Special Branche Mr. Errol Watts, Traffic Chief Mr. Mahendra Singh and other members of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) were also present at the signing ceremony.

After the signing ceremony, the U.S.’ Embassy team was given a tour of the Police Academy and its ancillary facilities.