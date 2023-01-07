Man scrolls Facebook to discover he bought stolen bike

Latest update January 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 07, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A man was forced to ride a motorcycle he had recently purchased to a police station and leave it there, after he found out from a Facebook post that it was stolen.
Kaieteur News confirmed this with Georgetown police on Friday.
The man told police that he had reportedly bought the motorcycle from an individual a few days ago and had no clue that it was stolen.
He had even signed a purchase agreement document in the presence of a Justice of Peace which led him to believe that he was transacting business with the rightful owner.
The man rode the bike home and was happy about his purchase but after spending a few minutes to scroll through Facebook, he was devastated to discover that the motorcycle was stolen. The man said it was an online media article that reported that the motorcycle he purchased was stolen from an Albouystown resident.
Fearing that the police might suspect that he was the thief, the man immediately jumped on the bike and rode to the nearest police station where he lodged it. He assured police that he was not the thief.
