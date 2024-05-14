Govt. to spend over $308M to rehab seven bridges in Region 4

Kaieteur News – The government of Guyana through the Ministry of Public Works is preparing to spend approximately $308,591,524 out of its $236,108,169,000 allocation to rehabilitate or construct seven bridges in Georgetown, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) and on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

This is according to a tender the ministry issued in the media seeking contractors to execute the projects.

According to the document, the projects are from Lot 18 to 24 and the contracts are for the rehabilitation / construction of Haslington Grove bridge link (ECD). This project is estimated to cost $26,761,983.

Lot 19 deals with the rehabilitation/ construction of New Diamond 1st Avenue connector road for bridge, EBD, and a sum of $157,340,400 has been estimated to complete the works.

Lot 20 is for the rehabilitation/ construction of HDPE culvert at Lamaha Gardens and this is estimated to cost $10,494,000. In that area also, the ministry revealed that $31,697,545 has been allocated for Lot 21: the rehabilitation/ construction of bridges at Lamaha Springs and Lamaha Gardens.

This publication understands that Lot 22 deals with the rehabilitation/ construction of Ice House Road bridge, West Ruimveldt and is estimated to cost $28,773,675 while Lot 23 will see works being done at the Enmore School Street access bridge, (ECD) at an estimated cost of $26,761,983. Additionally, $26,761,983 is estimated to complete works on the bridge located at Beehive North, ECD for Lot 24.

The ministry’s tender stated that the project will be opened on May 29, 2024 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office.

Out of the Ministry’s $236B budgetary allocation approximately $12.7 billion has been allocated for the construction and rehabilitation of bridges.