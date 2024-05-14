Latest update May 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. to spend over $308M to rehab seven bridges in Region 4

May 14, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The government of Guyana through the Ministry of Public Works is preparing to spend approximately $308,591,524 out of its $236,108,169,000 allocation to rehabilitate or construct seven bridges in Georgetown, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) and on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

This is according to a tender the ministry issued in the media seeking contractors to execute the projects.

According to the document, the projects are from Lot 18 to 24 and the contracts are for the rehabilitation / construction of Haslington Grove bridge link (ECD). This project is estimated to cost $26,761,983.

Lot 19 deals with the rehabilitation/ construction of New Diamond 1st Avenue connector road for bridge, EBD, and a sum of $157,340,400 has been estimated to complete the works.

Lot 20 is for the rehabilitation/ construction of HDPE culvert at Lamaha Gardens and this is estimated to cost $10,494,000. In that area also, the ministry revealed that $31,697,545 has been allocated for Lot 21: the rehabilitation/ construction of bridges at Lamaha Springs and Lamaha Gardens.

This publication understands that Lot 22 deals with the rehabilitation/ construction of Ice House Road bridge, West Ruimveldt and is estimated to cost $28,773,675 while Lot 23 will see works being done at the Enmore School Street access bridge, (ECD) at an estimated cost of $26,761,983. Additionally, $26,761,983 is estimated to complete works on the bridge located at Beehive North, ECD for Lot 24.

The ministry’s tender stated that the project will be opened on May 29, 2024 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office.

Out of the Ministry’s $236B budgetary allocation approximately $12.7 billion has been allocated for the construction and rehabilitation of bridges.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen how to run an oil country

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GRFU fears forfeit in T&T clash due to Government’s reluctance

GRFU fears forfeit in T&T clash due to Government’s...

May 14, 2024

– Rugby Union peeved at silence from Government on request for National Park upgrade By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), under the guidance of its...
Read More
Soca Warriors edge Golden Jaguars 2 – 1

Soca Warriors edge Golden Jaguars 2 – 1

May 14, 2024

Albert, Rampersaud earn IFBB ‘Pro Card’

Albert, Rampersaud earn IFBB ‘Pro Card’

May 14, 2024

Pitbulls crowned inaugural GCB T10 Blast champions

Pitbulls crowned inaugural GCB T10 Blast

May 14, 2024

Sunil Mangru captures Shooters Club May Day pools tournament

Sunil Mangru captures Shooters Club May Day pools...

May 14, 2024

Edghill lone Guyanese at ITTF Americas Olympic Qualifying tournament

Edghill lone Guyanese at ITTF Americas Olympic...

May 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]