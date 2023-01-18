Netherlands’ Defence Attaché pays courtesy call to Army leadership

Latest update January 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 18, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Kingdom of the Netherlands’ Defence Attaché for Suriname and Guyana, Commander (Navy) Geordie Klein, paid a courtesy call to Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) at the Force’s headquarters, Base Camp Ayanganna on Tuesday.
Commander Klein received by Brigadier Bess and other members of the Force’s leadership team.
Commander Klein took up his appointment in September 2022, and this is his first visit to Guyana. During discussions, he explained the connection with Guyana and reiterated that his country stands ready to provide support should the need arise. He noted that the Netherlands is more of a neighbour despite its geographical location and, in view of common challenges continued good relations are important.
Brigadier Bess thanked Commander Klein for his visit, frank discussion, and invitation to work closely with the GDF.
Guyana and the Kingdom of the Netherlands established diplomatic relations in 1970.
