Seven Massy Motors’ customers win over $7M in Shell Lubricants Promotion

Kaieteur News – Seven Massy Motors’ customers walked away with over $7M in prizes after participating in the Shell Lubricants ‘We wish you a brand new ride and many more gifts too’ holiday promotion.

The winners of the promotion which was open to all end users who purchased Shell Lubricants were awarded at Massy Motors’ R5 Ruimveldt, Georgetown Office on Friday last.

The winners are Dulari Suhku (55’ flat screen television), Rohinee Ramkissoon (Samsung Galaxy S22 cellular phone). Balram Sookway, Carlson Wickham, and Lydia Samsudeen (US$800 shopping spree each), Nikita Budhu Doodnauth (Six-Island Caribbean Tour) and Devena Jawahirlall who walked away with the grand prize of brand-new Datsun Cross Vehicle.

The promotion ran from October 12, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

Customers purchasing any 4L or 20L Shell Lubricant were eligible for the grand prize or any of the other prizes.

Marketing & Customer Experience Manager, Meletia Hossanah, said the promotion represented the company’s way of giving back to their customers and saying ‘thank you’.

“As a force for good, our mission is to deliver value for all our customers, so during the holiday season, we hosted the first ever promotion of this magnitude with really amazing prizes up for grabs,” Hossanah said.

Assistant Vice President of Operations, Mark Roopnarine, congratulated the winners and encouraged them to continue using Shell Lubricants for all their lubricant requirements.

Massy Motors is the home of Shell Lubricants in Guyana (at the end of 2022, Shell has been named the World’s Largest Global Lubricant Supplier for 16 years in a row) and offers a wide range of products – such as new Nissan and Jeep SUVS and Pick-ups, Massey Ferguson & Farmtrac tractors, UD & Mack Trucks, Moura & Power Master Batteries, Royal Black, Goodyear and Pirelli tyres – for a transformative automotive industry.