Latest update January 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Seven Massy Motors’ customers win over $7M in Shell Lubricants Promotion

Jan 17, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Seven Massy Motors’ customers walked away with over $7M in prizes after participating in the Shell Lubricants ‘We wish you a brand new ride and many more gifts too’ holiday promotion.

The winners of the promotion which was open to all end users who purchased Shell Lubricants were awarded at Massy Motors’ R5 Ruimveldt, Georgetown Office on Friday last.

The winners are Dulari Suhku (55’ flat screen television), Rohinee Ramkissoon (Samsung Galaxy S22 cellular phone). Balram Sookway, Carlson Wickham, and Lydia Samsudeen (US$800 shopping spree each), Nikita Budhu Doodnauth (Six-Island Caribbean Tour) and Devena  Jawahirlall who walked away with the grand prize of brand-new Datsun Cross Vehicle.

Grand Prize Winner of the Brand-New Datsun Cross

Grand Prize Winner of the Brand-New Datsun Cross

The promotion ran from October 12, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

Customers purchasing any 4L or 20L Shell Lubricant were eligible for the grand prize or any of the other prizes.

Marketing & Customer Experience Manager, Meletia Hossanah, said the promotion represented the company’s way of giving back to their customers and saying ‘thank you’.

“As a force for good, our mission is to deliver value for all our customers, so during the holiday season, we hosted the first ever promotion of this magnitude with really amazing prizes up for grabs,” Hossanah said.

Assistant Vice President of Operations, Mark Roopnarine, congratulated the winners and encouraged them to continue using Shell Lubricants for all their lubricant requirements.

Massy Motors is the home of Shell Lubricants in Guyana (at the end of 2022, Shell has been named the World’s Largest Global Lubricant Supplier for 16 years in a row) and offers a wide range of products – such as new Nissan and Jeep SUVS and Pick-ups, Massey Ferguson & Farmtrac tractors, UD & Mack Trucks, Moura & Power Master Batteries, Royal Black, Goodyear and Pirelli tyres – for a transformative automotive industry.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

 

What You Need to Know Today:

This is the worse ever tragedy Guyana find itself in.

 

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sports scores $4.3B Budget allocation

Sports scores $4.3B Budget allocation

Jan 17, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Dr Ashni Singh, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance yesterday announced an allocation of $4.3B towards sports and its...
Read More
Impressive first-day wins for Nadal, Gauff and Pegula at Australian Open

Impressive first-day wins for Nadal, Gauff and...

Jan 17, 2023

Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI win by 9 wickets, as Veersammy Permaul sets paltry second innings total

Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI win by 9 wickets, as...

Jan 17, 2023

West Indies play Indonesia in second match today

West Indies play Indonesia in second match today

Jan 17, 2023

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association starts preparation for NAFMA Nationals

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association...

Jan 17, 2023

National Under12 Rapid Chess Tournament set for January 28

National Under12 Rapid Chess Tournament set for...

Jan 17, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]