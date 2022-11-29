Barge with fuel sinks in Cuyuni River

Kaieteur News – A barge transporting fuel, explosives and a truck belonging to Zijin Mining Inc. a Chinese company sank in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven on Sunday.

Kaieteur News understands that the barge sank Sunday morning in the vicinity of Tapir Landing, located not too far away from the company’s operations at Aurora Gold Mines (AGM).

It is unclear if anyone was onboard the vessel and what caused it to sink.

A cell phone recorded video showed that the barge was close to the river bank and had capsized before slowly disappearing under the water.

Efforts are being made to recover the fuel and bring the truck to surface.