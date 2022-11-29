Latest update November 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Barge with fuel sinks in Cuyuni River

Nov 29, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A barge transporting fuel, explosives and a truck belonging to Zijin Mining Inc. a Chinese company sank in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven on Sunday.

Screen grab from video of the sinking barge

Kaieteur News understands that the barge sank Sunday morning in the vicinity of Tapir Landing, located not too far away from the company’s operations at Aurora Gold Mines (AGM).

It is unclear if anyone was onboard the vessel and what caused it to sink.

A cell phone recorded video showed that the barge was close to the river bank and had capsized before slowly disappearing under the water.

Efforts are being made to recover the fuel and bring the truck to surface.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Seven Years Guyana’s VP doesn’t know what % Guyana getting

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Still champ!

Still champ!

Nov 29, 2022

– North Georgetown holds on to ‘Nationals’ swimming c/chip title By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The National Aquatic Centre at Lilliendaal was buzzing yesterday, where for the first...
Read More
Casemiro goal downs Switzerland to take Brazil into World Cup last 16

Casemiro goal downs Switzerland to take Brazil...

Nov 29, 2022

Top horses among over 40 already entered for Port Mourant Turf Club meet

Top horses among over 40 already entered for Port...

Nov 29, 2022

One finalist decided in UCCA/Vishnu Super Store 50 over cricket competition

One finalist decided in UCCA/Vishnu Super Store...

Nov 29, 2022

Suriname edge Guyana to win IGG overall title

Suriname edge Guyana to win IGG overall title

Nov 28, 2022

Odida Parkinson, Judy Lanis take ‘Nationals’ 10K race title

Odida Parkinson, Judy Lanis take ‘Nationals’...

Nov 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]