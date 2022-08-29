Man missing after leaving friend’s home at Friendship

Kaieteur News – A 47-year old man is now missing, after leaving his friend’s home at Friendship, East Bank Demerara on Thursday.

The missing man has been identified as Jermaine Liverpool, 47, of lot 838, Covent Garden EBD.

According to Yvonne Liverpool, the mother of the missing man, her son suffers from epilepsy had left their home around 14:00hrs on Wednesday to visit his friend’s home, located at First Street, Friendship, EBD.

The woman said her son did not did not say where he was going but she is aware that he would visit his friend at Friendship. As such, she noted that she was not too worried when he failed to show up later that evening as he would even sometimes spend the night there.

However, when he failed to return home on Thursday she and his brother started to become worried because it was unlike him not show-up after spending the night out.

Friday passed and there was still no sign of Liverpool. A report was lodged at the Providence Police Station and his brother began looking for him. On Sunday a visit was made to the friend’s home at Friendship and he told them that Liverpool had left there around midday Thursday for Covent Garden.

A shop owner in Friendship also corroborated that indeed Liverpool had left the area to go home on Thursday and they have not seen him back since then.

Relatives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the missing man. If anyone knows where Liverpool might be, or has seen him, they are asked to make contact with the nearest police station or call 679-4614.