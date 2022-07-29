56 new COVID-19 cases detected, 1 person in ICU

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, the Ministry of Health via its daily dashboard disclosed that within the last 24 hours, they have recorded a total of 56 new cases across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 69,676.

The dashboard also states that one patient is admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 21 persons are in institutional isolation, 615 in home isolation and two are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 67,768 persons have recovered from the virus.