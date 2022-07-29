56 new COVID-19 cases detected, 1 person in ICU

Latest update July 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 29, 2022
Kaieteur News – On Thursday, the Ministry of Health via its daily dashboard disclosed that within the last 24 hours, they have recorded a total of 56 new cases across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 69,676.
The dashboard also states that one patient is admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 21 persons are in institutional isolation, 615 in home isolation and two are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 67,768 persons have recovered from the virus.
Jul 29, 2022Right-arm seamer and Canada-based Guyanese Dillon Heyliger grabbed five wickets for 34 runs to help Canada beat Denmark by 74 runs on Wednesday at King City ground, North Toronto. It was the start of...
