Latest update July 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

56 new COVID-19 cases detected, 1 person in ICU

Jul 29, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, the Ministry of Health via its daily dashboard disclosed that within the last 24 hours, they have recorded a total of 56 new cases across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 69,676.

The dashboard also states that one patient is admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 21 persons are in institutional isolation, 615 in home isolation and two are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 67,768 persons have recovered from the virus.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Heyliger (5-34) pilots Canada to victory

Heyliger (5-34) pilots Canada to victory

Jul 29, 2022

Right-arm seamer and Canada-based Guyanese Dillon Heyliger grabbed five wickets for 34 runs to help Canada beat Denmark by 74 runs on Wednesday at King City ground, North Toronto. It was the start of...
Read More
Wiltshire begins Guyana Squash campaign today 

Wiltshire begins Guyana Squash campaign today 

Jul 29, 2022

Malteenoes Cricket Academy closing ceremony to be held today

Malteenoes Cricket Academy closing ceremony to be...

Jul 29, 2022

Keep Your Five Alive Football to be launched on July 30

Keep Your Five Alive Football to be launched on...

Jul 29, 2022

Head Coach Mahaica pleased with progress of NSC swim camp

Head Coach Mahaica pleased with progress of NSC...

Jul 29, 2022

Double Carifta 1500m bronze medalist Shaqua Tyrrell wings out today on two year scholarship at Mississippi’s Hinds Community College in USA

Double Carifta 1500m bronze medalist Shaqua...

Jul 29, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]