Record number of entrants for MCYS swimming programme

Yesterday Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle confirmed that a record number of entrants, in Georgetown alone, have been recorded for the National Sports Commission (NSC) and Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports (MCYS) Teach them Young August holiday swimming programme set to be held in four locations.

The Director of Sport informed that so far they recorded 289 and 165 total persons registered within the two days, taking the overall count to 454. This number has never been recorded over the years the programme has been held.

Ninvalle noted that, “The honourable Minister Charles Ramson has insisted that there will be no fees attached for registrants…. We had an Easter programme and this is the second time we will be waiving all fees associated with that…” He further informed that registration will close on the 16th of July, that’s Friday of this week.

The programme caters for the age group between 9 to 18 years and sessions will be from 9:00am to 12:00noon daily following its commencement on the 18th and 19th in the respective areas.

The programme set for July 18th to August 12th at the Colgrain Pool in Georgetown, National Aquatic Centre on the East Coast, Albion Estate Pool in Berbice and Watooka Pool in Linden.

In Linden it will run from July 19th to August 10 and in Berbice from July 19th to August 5th according to a release from the MCYS.

The closing ceremony is set for August 12 at the National Aquatic Centre at Lilliendaal on the East Coast from 9:00am.

Additional persons interested in registering in this year’s programme can contact: National Aquatic Centre on telephone 222-1306, Colgrain Swimming pool on 226-0387 or Coach Paul Mahaica on 615-5714.