One more COVID-19 death, 70 new cases

Kaieteur News – A 71-year-old man from Region Four is the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which on Thursday reported that as a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,254.

Meanwhile, in its updated COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 70 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 67,395. The dashboard data shows that two patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 persons are in institutional isolation, 821 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 65,292 persons have recovered from the virus.

