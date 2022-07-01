Milo School’s football games rescheduled to Sunday and Monday

Due to the present inclement weather the organiser of the Milo Schools Football tournament, Petra Organisation, has been forced to make changes to their weekend schedule of matches. A release from the organisation noted that the games scheduled for this weekend will remain the same but the dates are shifted from Saturday and Sunday to Sunday and Monday instead.

This is in the very best interest of protecting the ground, while benefiting from the Holiday on Monday 4th July the release noted.

The scheduled games set for Sunday will see:

7/03/2022 12:30 HRS 9 Carmel vs Christian Burg

7/03/2022 14:00 HRS 10 West Riumveldt vs Marian Academy

7/03/2022 15:30 HRS 11 Uitvlugt vs Cummings Lodge

7/03/2022 17:00 HRS 12 North Ruimveldt vs Canje

On Monday:

7/04/2022 12:30 HRS 13 Golden Grove vs Annandale

7/04/2022 14:00 HRS 14 Dolphin vs New Central

7/04/2022 15:30 HRS 15 Tucville vs Friendship

7/04/2022 17:00 HRS 16 Lodge vs President College