I WISH

Kaieteur News – I would love to live to one hundred years. Beyond that my limbs and joints would have become calcified, cataract surgery would be impossible as my sight declines and even if I could survive the operation, my memory would fade.

That would be the right time for me to go and meet my Maker. But before then, I would love to spend the remaining days of my life in Guyana where the sun shines every day and where even on the highest mountain peaks, it is bearable.

I would love to live in a new capital, located somewhere on the banks of the Essequibo River. I would love to each morning wake up to the birds chirping, and to see and experience the dew on the grass.

I would love nothing better than to have a window looking out to the rising morning sun and when evening sets to experience that wonderful sunset that can only be found in Guyana.

I would love to be able to swim in the warm creeks until the day I die and to sit all day under a tree, read a good book or find a faithful companion who will not run off – as is the case so often these days – with someone else.

I would love to grow old gracefully and hope that the NIS does not close down before I receive my benefits. I hope that no new sickness afflicts me since this would mean my automatic disqualification from benefits from the NIS.

I hope to have the privacy to bathe at least once every three months in the rain without the police hauling me over for indecent exposure despite me having on my underpants.

I would love to sit in the evenings and enjoy the cool nights under a lovely starry sky, reminisce on the day gone by and the days long gone and never return.

I would love to do the things that I never had the time to do in my younger days. I would love to collect stamps, to learn the art of barbering and how to finally play the guitar. That surely cannot be asking too much.

I would love to see hydro-electricity come to Guyana, finally. Too many promises have been made, too many dreams have been abandoned. It looks as if we will finally have hydro-electricity, cheap current as they say. I hope that those who will inherit this cheap energy and use it in their homes and factories will be willing to pay for it and not have the GPL running after them.

I hope that I can travel by road all the way to Boa Vista and from there join the trans-continental highway all the way to Argentina. But I hope more than anything else to return to Guyana, where each day there is sunshine and lovely people.

I hope that the new generation of Guyanese people never forget to cook their cultural foods. What would Guyana be without its foods? What would Guyana be without Banks Beer and El Dorado rum?

I would love to see more of the interior of Guyana. I would love to see roads open up this interior to more people so that they can appreciate what they have and stop dreaming of a better life overseas because the best life is here in Guyana.

I would love for those roll-on ferries to begin rolling soon so that I can enjoy a trip up the river. I would love to see that stelling at Supenaam completed so that travel to the Essequibo Coast can be made safer and more enjoyable.

I would love to see the people of Guyana stop fighting around politics. I would love to see politics bring people together rather than divide them. I would love to see everybody being happy.

I would love to see a railway to Lethem. This will be great for travel and tourism. I would love to see a railway line also run along the Corentyne River so as to open up more lands and then veer over the river to link up with Suriname. From there you can travel by good roads all the way to French Guiana.

I would love to see more tourists come to Guyana and create jobs for our people and fill the hotel rooms. I would love to see all those specialty services that are being provided by private hospitals and by some new hospital which is to be constructed to be done by the public health system so that I, when my time comes for some major surgery, my little savings do not have to go to private individuals who are going to make a great deal of money if specialist health care is put in the hands of those who already have more money than they can spend.

