Man gets one year in prison for ganja possession

Apr 24, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 54-year-old man was on Monday sentenced to one year in prison after he was found guilty of being in possession of narcotics with the purpose of trafficking.

Dexter Griffith, 54

The man, Dexter Griffith, was also fined $30,000 when he appeared before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.

Griffith had first appeared before Her Worship, Christel Lambert on June 23, 2023, at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.

He was charged with the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of $100,000.

The matter was adjourned and set for trial on March 11, 2024. It was later postponed to April 22, 2024

Griffith was arrested on June 21, 2023 at the 70 km police checkpoint after he was found with 199 grams of marijuana.

