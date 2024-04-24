Two more found guilty of robbing, shooting Surbryanville businesswoman

Kaieteur News – Two more men were on Tuesday found guilty by the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court of shooting and robbing a Surbryanville businesswoman on February 6, 2021.

The men Jermaine Hassan, 35, of 207, Da Silva Street, Newtown and Russell Bowman, 38, of 8th Street, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess and after a three-year- trial, he ruled that the evidence presented against them by the prosecutor was overwhelming and enough to convict them of armed robbery. They were put on bail and as a result of the ruling it was revoked and they were both remanded until their sentencing on May 20, 2024.

In February one of their accomplices, Ronlee Rampersaud, a watchman pleaded guilty to the offence after spending 19 months on remand. He was sentenced to five years in prison for robbery under arms, three years for grievous bodily harm and two years each for discharging a loaded firearm and illegal possession of a firearm. Rampersaud’s sentences will run concurrently and the 19 months he spent on remand will also be deducted from the time he is required to serve.

Meanwhile, another accomplice, Orvin Grant was sentenced in absentia after he failed to return to court after being granted bail. He was sentenced to the maximum of five years in prison for robbery under arms. His sentence will commence whenever he is caught.

According to reports, the four men arrived in front of the businesswoman’s home in a black wagon motorcar at around 16:20hrs on February 6, 2021, and proceeded to rob her in her yard. One neighbour who reportedly witnessed the robbery told police that he heard the woman shouting “which bag, which bag” followed by two loud explosions suspected to be gunshots.

The neighbour said that he peeped over and saw one of the suspects running from the woman’s vehicle which was parked on the parapet in front of her house. The bandits then entered the backseat of the waiting wagon which sped off.

Kaieteur News later learnt that the bandit had shot the woman twice in her left leg. She had to be rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for treatment.

Police later managed to nab four suspects they believed shot her and escaped in the getaway car. Since their arrests, many had reached out to Kaieteur News calling them a gang that has been a menace to residents in the Kitty area. At least two of the suspects are no stranger to the law.

Rampersaud had been previously convicted of conspiring with another to commit armed robbery and had been cleared of that charge in 2015. The other suspect, Bowman a taxi driver, had been busted in 2019 with an illegal firearm and driving a car with a fake licence plate. Police were able to apprehend him after they noticed him trailing another car.