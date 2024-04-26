Coors Light Pools tournament set for Outside Climax Bar and Lounge tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports – Organized and officiated by Sunil Mangru and Steven Persaud, the West Siderz Entertainment Crew presents the Coors Light Pools tournament which has been fixed for the Outside Climax Bar and Lounge situated at 98 New Road Vreed-en-Hoop tomorrow, Saturday April 27.

Sponsored by Coors Light Beer, the competition romps off at 6:00pm and will take the form of the 8 ball game and will be played under American Rules. Entrance fee is $5,000 per player and the action promises to be riveting.

The attractive prizes on offer will see the players going all guns blazing with the winner set to carte off $100,000 and trophy and one case of Coors Light Beer, second place claims $60,000 and trophy and third $40,000 and trophy and both places will get the accompanying case of Coors Light beer.

For info on the tournament and registration, interested players can contact 592-690-3210.

The entertaining evening will see the Coors Light girls in attendance and players and fans alike can win cool Coors Light Merchandise, while six Coors Light will be sold for $3,000 all night long. Bar-B-Que will also be on sale.