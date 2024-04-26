Latest update April 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Security guard, businessman on bail for theft of solar panels

Apr 26, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Shawn Caesar and Sunil Ramcharan

Shawn Caesar and Sunil Ramcharan

Kaieteur News – A security guard and a businessman were granted bail on Wednesday when they appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court to answer Simple Larceny and Receiving Stolen Articles charges.

The duo, 44-year-old Sunil Ramcharan of Lot 6, 1st Avenue, Bartica, Essequibo River, was charged with Receiving Stolen Articles while 26-year-old Shawn Caesar, a security guard, from Two and a Half Miles, Bartica, Potaro Road, Essequibo, was charged with Simple Larceny.

Reports are that between April 19 and April 22, 2024 the duo stole solar panels from the Two Miles Primary School, Bartica.

Ramcharan and Caesar appeared before Magistrate Teriq Mohammed and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to police reports, April 22, 2024, at about 07:30 hours, the school’s canteen manager was cleaning in the vicinity where the panels were stored and discovered that four Merisolar solar panels, valued at $260,000, property of the Government of Guyana, were missing.

The matter was promptly reported to the authorities after being brought to the attention of the Head Teacher.

Inquiries disclosed that recently repairs were done on the mentioned school, and solar panels were replaced; hence, the old panels were stored under the school’s stairway. The school is monitored on a 24-hour basis by a Security Service.

It was suspected that Caesar stole the solar panels.

Police, acting on information, visited Ramcharan’s home who provided information that led to Caesar being questioned and subsequently arrested. The security guard reportedly admitted to the crime.

Further, Ramcharan, a businessman, cooperated by disclosing the location of the two stolen panels that were stationed in a vehicle. He also removed two other panels from his home’s roof and handed them to the police.

Both men were informed of the charges against them, cautioned, arrested, and placed into custody.

Meanwhile, Ramcharan was granted bail in the sum of $100,000, while Caesar’s bail was set at $90,000, with the condition that he reports to the Bartica Police Station every last Friday of the month until the trial commences.

The matter was adjourned to May 15, 2024.

