Original $82M Den Amstel Police Station contract now needs $94M more to complete

Kaieteur News – After awarding an $82 million contract back in 2022 to reconstruct the Den Amstel Police Station in Region Three, the government through the Ministry of Home Affairs is looking to spend approximately $94 million more, to fully complete works on the station.

At a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the estimated $94,901,520 is to complete infrastructural works at the newly built station.

NPTAB revealed that 24 contractors submitted bids for the contract. They are KP Engineering -$90,023,400, R&M Mining Investment Inc. – $94,237,710, Singh & Son Construction – $89,924,520, Mason’s Innovative Construction & General Supplies – $87,199,245, K Kusial General Contractor -$90,483,403, NK Engineering Services – $82,699,150, A&N Enterprise – $82,310,498, Output Solution – $94,843,245, Yhadram Construction & Establishment – $140,441,628, Phenix Engineering & Consultancy Inc. – 105,955,500, LF Global, Andrew’s Enterprise – $93,579,465, M&D Investments – $71,153,880, S&K Construction Consultancy Service & General Supply Inc. – $112,184,940, Truck Smart – $84,575,295, Premier Contracting Service – $91,661,414, Build to Last Electrical & General Services – $90,610,228, Ray Parris Associates Civil Eng & Land Survey – $313,007,107, Builders Supplies – $97,535,293, Ace Construction Services & Investments Inc. – $105,955,500, Kawal Ramdeen General Construction & Office Furnishing – $89,824,455, Westbrook Caribbean Inc. – $90,986,595, Saam General Contracting – $84,289,905, and Green Plains Enterprise – $80,871,789.

Kaieteur News understands that while the majority of the works on the new structure have been completed, works on the exterior of the building have to be done.

Through NPTAB, an $82,290,625 contract was awarded to Aces Construction Service & Investment Inc. to rebuild the police station.

This publication understands that the reconstruction of this police station, among others, is aimed at transforming the decades-old buildings and their environment into ones that are more modern, accommodating and ‘user-friendly’ to visitors and ranks that are stationed in the facilities.

Further, it was reported that the new and improved station would include modern amenities, a domestic violence room, Criminal Investigation Department room and dormitories for ranks, to name a few.