French Diplomatic Office hosts Paris Olympics exhibition

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The French Diplomatic Office in Guyana, in collaboration with the Guyana Olympic Association and UNICEF, hosted an exhibition on Tuesday evening at the National Library, spotlighting the July 21 – August 11 Paris Olympic Games.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips delivered a keynote address, emphasizing the profound impact of the Olympic Games in fostering global unity.

Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. and Jean-Jacques Forté, Chargé d’Affaires & Head of the French Diplomatic Bureau in Guyana, along with GOA President Godfrey Munroe, also shared their perspectives.

Prime Minister Phillips hailed the exhibition as exhibition “A fitting introduction to the public as it is one of the world’s most anticipated sporting spectacles, the Olympic Games.”

The exhibition celebrates Paris and France’s embrace of the world; a gesture imbued with the same ethos that underpins the Olympic movement itself. In a world fraught with conflicts and challenges, the Olympic spirit offers a glimpse of what humanity can achieve when we come together in pursuit of a common goal,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the Olympics offer a chance to reassert our dedication to a more peaceful world, and Guyana’s athletes will exemplify their athletic excellence in a manner that embodies the Olympic values of peace, friendship, and respect.

Meanwhile, Minister Ramson highlighted the Government of Guyana’s commitment to sports investment, noting that the nation is witnessing one of the most prudent investments into sports, while praising the strong bilateral relationship with France.

With several of the country’s top junior athletes seated in the audience, Minister Ramson affirmed that investments are underway to ensure that Guyana not only participates in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, USA, but also stands atop the podium.

Highlighting boxer Michael Paris’ Bronze at the 1980 Games in Russia as Guyana’s only Olympic medal, Minister Ramson expressed confidence that this tally will change come 2028.

Forté stated that the exhibition aimed to provide a glimpse of the Paris Games to Guyana, offering both Guyanese citizens and athletes an opportunity to preview the venues and other aspects that will be showcased in France.

He underlined the strong diplomatic ties between Guyana and France and eagerly anticipated seeing Guyanese athletes compete in Paris.

President of the GOA, Godfrey Munroe, acknowledged that while no Guyanese athlete has directly qualified for the Olympics at present, he assured that Guyana will be represented, citing various pathways to qualification across different disciplines.

Paris won the hosting rights for the 2024 Olympics after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decision during the 131st IOC Session in Lima, Peru, in September 2017.

Anticipated to showcase a diverse array of sports, the Paris Olympics will feature both traditional Olympic events and potentially some new additions.

Paris, with its rich history, iconic landmarks, and vibrant culture, promises an enchanting setting for the games.

In preparation for the Olympics, Paris has undergone significant infrastructure upgrades, venue constructions, and logistical arrangements to ensure seamless operations during the event.

As with every Olympic Games, the Paris Olympics aims to unite athletes from across the globe, fostering international camaraderie and sportsmanship while celebrating the pinnacle of athletic achievement.