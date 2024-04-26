Foo blitz pilots Anacondas to 21-run win over Pitbulls

GCB T10 Blast tournament

– Sampson, Permaul see Piranhas to 17-run win over Hawks

Kaieteur Sports – Jonathan Foo’s scorching half-century gave the Essequibo Anacondas a big 21-run win over a spirited Demerara Pitbulls team as yesterday’s round of the GCB T10 Blast continued at the Malteenoes Sports Club Ground.

Essequibo Anacondas defeat Demerara Pitbulls by 21-runs

Anacondas posted a daunting 93-4 from their allotted 10 overs led by Man-of-the-match Foo’s robust 59 off 26 balls.

The former Guyana limited overs batsman clobbered 7 sixes and one 4 while Raymond Perez (15) and Ushadeva Balgobin (11) got into double figures.

Keon Sinclair (2-19) escaped the punishment while off-spinner Junior Sinclair and veteran seamer Chris Barnwell returned a wicket apiece.

The Pitbulls were then strangled by the Anacondas who kept them to 72 all out despite efforts from skipper Barnwell (21*), Justin Sinclair, Leon Swamy and Jeremiah Scott who all had 11 runs each.

Fast-bowler Qumar Torrington starred with 3-15, while Kwesi Mickle followed up his MVP game with 2-2 as the main strike bowlers for the Anacondas.

Berbice Piranhas beat Demerara Hawks by 17-runs

Berbice Piranhas raced to 112-2 after a string of knocks from Man-of-the-match Quentin Sampson who muscled 38 from 12 with 5 sixes, while Brandon Jaikaran hit 29 and 17 from the veteran Rickey Sargent.

The Hawks bowling struggled despite having the services of national pacer and Windies U19 star Isai Thorne who had 1-15, alongside spinner Totaram Bishun (1-11).

Demerara were kept to 95-6 by the end of their 10 overs. Captain Akshaya Persaud led with a classy 19-ball 32 (3×4 2×6). David Williams also hit three fours and a pair of sixes in his 29 off 17, but no other player offered assistance.

Veteran spinner and skipper Veerasammy Permaul finished off the match nicely for his team with figures of 2-16 with former Guyana T20 player Rajiv Ivan chipping in with 2-7.

Round 4 continues today at the Meten-Meer-Zorg Ground with the Essequibo Jaguars playing their county mates, Essequibo Anacondas from 12:00h.

Match 2 will see the Pitbulls battling the Piranhas from 14:30h.